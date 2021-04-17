Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Professional from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Professional has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Professional will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 694.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

