Private Capital Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $528.46 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.42 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.22 and its 200-day moving average is $475.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

