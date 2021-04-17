Private Capital Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,557 shares of company stock worth $30,464,910. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.41. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -220.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

