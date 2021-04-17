Private Capital Group LLC Sells 241 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

Shares of TEL opened at $132.64 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -184.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

