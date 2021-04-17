Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -270.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

