Private Capital Group LLC Invests $56,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

