Private Capital Group LLC Has $70,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.69.

SBA Communications stock opened at $288.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,922.81 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

