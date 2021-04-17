Private Capital Group LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $79.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

