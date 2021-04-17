PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $892,700.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $892,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PSMT stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

