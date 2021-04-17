Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSE:PBH opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

