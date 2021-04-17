PressOne (PRS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,180.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $9,180.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.00712225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00038517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

