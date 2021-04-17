Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.93.

TSE:PD opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$460.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.7030796 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

