Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

IBDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. 194,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $26.66.

