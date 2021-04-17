Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

