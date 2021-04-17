PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG traded up $16.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.38. 72,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

