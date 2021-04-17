PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries stock traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.41. 6,994,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

