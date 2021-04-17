PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Gap Up to $43.00

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $46.00. PPD shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 1,243,949 shares trading hands.

PPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 308.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

