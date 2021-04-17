Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. 2,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.