Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of BPOP opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $58,045,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

