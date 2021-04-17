Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $26.80 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $42.45 million and $12.59 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $26.80 or 0.00043811 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.30 or 0.00301241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.00789651 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.74 or 0.99454196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.26 or 0.00851993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

