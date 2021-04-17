Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider John Mansell Sells 82,000 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £607,620 ($793,859.42).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 361 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 687.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 633.63. The company has a market cap of £734.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday.

