PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLXP. JMP Securities increased their price target on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

