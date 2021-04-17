Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 6,480,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

