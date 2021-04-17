Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 997 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.08. 2,693,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

