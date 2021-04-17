Piper Sandler Raises Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target to $33.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

