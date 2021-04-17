Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.