Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.00

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 1479181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.10 ($1.19).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.94 million and a P/E ratio of 43.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

