Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $92.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

