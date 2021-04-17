Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,717. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pharma-Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

