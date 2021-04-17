Peter Smith Acquires 95,837 Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) Stock

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) insider Peter Smith purchased 95,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

LON SUR opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Friday. Sureserve Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £130.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Sureserve Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sureserve Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

