Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of WOOF opened at $22.71 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.