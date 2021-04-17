Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Critical Review

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Perspecta alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perspecta and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 5 0 0 2.00 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

Perspecta currently has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.39%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Perspecta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perspecta is more favorable than IBEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perspecta and IBEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.04 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.24 IBEX $405.14 million 1.08 $15.45 million $0.84 28.27

IBEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta. Perspecta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perspecta beats IBEX on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspecta

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances. The Civilian and Health Care segment covers the civilian and health care agencies in state and local governments, homeland security, financial services, law enforcement, education, and enterprises. The company was founded by Damon Horowitz on May 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Chantilly, VA.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.