Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,746.33

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,746.33 ($35.88) and traded as high as GBX 3,183.17 ($41.59). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 3,161 ($41.30), with a volume of 613,045 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

Get Persimmon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,968.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,750.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 117.74%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.