Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSHZF stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

