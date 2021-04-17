Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.21. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 8,155 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$8.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.