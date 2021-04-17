Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Sidoti raised their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

PERI stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $564.65 million, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

