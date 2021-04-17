Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

