Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

PG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,708,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

