PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,969.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

