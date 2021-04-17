Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,712.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,724 shares of company stock valued at $40,898,428. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.