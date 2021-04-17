Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.