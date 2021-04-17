PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $48.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

PDC Energy stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

