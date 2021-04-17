Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $468.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.22.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $398.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.