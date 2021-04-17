Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Paychex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 74,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.