Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $3,371,635.82 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

