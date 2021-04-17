PAX Gold Price Tops $1,796.50 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,796.50 or 0.02922032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $108.08 million and $10.70 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00068757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.84 or 0.00718662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00086951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00033113 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

