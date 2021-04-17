Paul B. Manning Buys 198,413 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 692,818 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liquidia by 225.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

