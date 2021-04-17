ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.31 million and $863.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,786.31 or 0.99849673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00138286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

