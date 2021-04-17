Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.94 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $31.00 or 0.00050693 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $38.03 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00299388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.83 or 0.00771477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,963.63 or 0.99680328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.48 or 0.00854298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

