Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

PRXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

